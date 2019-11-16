Wagman wins award for construction of York Academy upper school
Wagman Construction has been recognized for the design, craftsmanship, safety, and attention to detail that went into the York Academy upper school project in York City.
The 2019 Excellence Award was presented by the Associated Builders and Contractors — Keystone Chapter at its Excellence in Construction Awards Wednesday, Nov. 6.
More: York Academy charter high school to open this summer
The 65,000-square-foot, three-story school serving grades eight to 12 of York Academy Regional Charter School opened in 2018, and has features including study lounges, flexible classrooms, a PIAA-compliant gym, black box theater, technology center and student-run cafe.
It was designed by Warehaus, which partnered with York City-based Wagman and Moore Engineering on the project, and won in the category of institutional projects between $10 million and $25 million.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments