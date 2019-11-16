Buy Photo An artist's rendition shows the expanded WellSpan York Cancer Center on the Apple Hill Medical Center campus during a press conference at Apple Hill announcing a $45 million expansion to the center Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Traffic will be rerouted around the Apple Hill Health Campus in York Township beginning Monday to account for ongoing construction of the expanding WellSpan York Cancer Center.

Bartels Way will be closed to traffic from Old Baltimore Pike to the driveway for the WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital starting Monday, Nov. 18, and lasting the duration of construction, which is expected to be complete in 2021.

More: WellSpan breaks ground on $45M cancer center expansion

Visitors should use the two Monument Road entrances to access Bartels Way, following signs and support services. Complimentary patient valet will be provided at building entrances C, E and F from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Rabbit Transit bus line serving the Apple Hill Medical Center will not be affected.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/16/traffic-changes-starting-monday-near-apple-hill/4213636002/