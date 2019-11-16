Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Traffic will be rerouted around the Apple Hill Health Campus in York Township beginning Monday to account for ongoing construction of the expanding WellSpan York Cancer Center.
Bartels Way will be closed to traffic from Old Baltimore Pike to the driveway for the WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital starting Monday, Nov. 18, and lasting the duration of construction, which is expected to be complete in 2021.
Visitors should use the two Monument Road entrances to access Bartels Way, following signs and support services. Complimentary patient valet will be provided at building entrances C, E and F from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Rabbit Transit bus line serving the Apple Hill Medical Center will not be affected.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/16/traffic-changes-starting-monday-near-apple-hill/4213636002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments