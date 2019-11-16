CLOSE

Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire in East Hopewell Township, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Crews are responding to a fire in East Hopewell Township Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene of a residential fire in East Hopewell Township, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York County 911 dispatchers reported a residential fire about ten minutes past noon Saturday, Nov. 16, according to the online webcad system.

    A 911 supervisor confirmed crews were still fighting the fire on Round Hill Church Road near the intersection of Hickory and Macks roads as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, and it's under control.

    No more information is available at this time.

    Check back for updates.

