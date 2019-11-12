The York Suburban School District. (Photo: Junior Gonzalez)

Students at York Suburban Middle School were dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a power outage, district Superintendent Ted Williams said.

Williams said the electric company Met Ed will be working to resolve the issue, and that Wednesday should be a regular school day as long as the problem is fixed.

A cause of the power outage could not be determined.

