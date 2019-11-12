Buy Photo T.J. Platts enters a York City police vehicle during his five-month training period Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. York City's newest police officer, he is the son of former U.S. representative and sitting York County Judge Todd Platts. T.J. was sworn in on Oct. 16. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Residents are invited to stop by the Community Resource Center and have coffee with the York City Police Department.

The center, located at 455 S. Duke St., will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, for the event.

