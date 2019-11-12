LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Residents are invited to stop by the Community Resource Center and have coffee with the York City Police Department.

The center, located at 455 S. Duke St., will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, for the event. 

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/12/york-city-hosts-coffee-cop/2572294001/