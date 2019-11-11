Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)

A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in York City, police said on Monday.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, York City Police were called to the 700 block of East Prospect Street for a reported shooting, police said in a news release.

While they were at the scene, officers found out that a 33-year-old York City man had been shot in the arm and taken to York Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was shot in the street, and he was in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact them through the tip line at 717-849-2204, by calling 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or through the CrimeWatch app or www.yorkcitypolice.com.

