Buy Photo A house at 113 E. Philadelphia St. in York City was damaged by fire Monday, November 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Two adults were displaced by a residential fire that caused damage to an apartment in York City early Monday, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to put out a fire on the second floor of an apartment unit in the 100 block of East Philadelphia Street.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes, said York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff.

The fire started as a result of unattended cooking, he added.

Damage is estimated at about $85,000; both the first and second floor of the apartment complex were damaged.

The fire only affected the second floor, however, as the first floor only took water-related damage, Deardorff said.

The two displaced adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Philadelphia Street was temporarily closed in the area of the fire but reopened Monday morning.

