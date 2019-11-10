Births for Monday, Nov. 11
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Alexis Landsburg: of York, Nov. 6, a daughter.
Leah Gregory and Stephen Mansbarger: of Mechanicsburg, Nov. 6, a daughter.
Miranda Leiphart and Justin Valle: of York, Nov. 6, a son.
Ashley Shermeyer and Jeremiah Murphy: of Dover, Nov. 6, a daughter.
Taryn Arnold and Paul Scott: of Airville, Nov. 6, a daughter.
Katie Himes and Christian Hines: of Manchester, Nov. 7, a daughter.
Nicole (Saraceni) and Christopher Nachman: of York, Nov. 7, a daughter.
Kelsey Kendig and Kyle Goodling: of Manchester, Nov. 8, a son.
Jaime (Wallace) and Ian Kreiser: of Red Lion, Nov. 8, a daughter.
Megan (Fuhrman) and Brandon Beatty: of York, Nov. 8, a daughter.
Shannon Firestone and William Henshaw: of Red Lion, Nov. 8, a son.
Chelsee (Greeley) and Steven Shaub: of York, Nov. 8, a son.
Shannon Firestone and William Henshaw: of Red Lion, Nov. 8, a son.
Megan (Fuhrman) and Brandon Beatty: of York, Nov. 8, a daughter.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.