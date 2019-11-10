LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Alexis Landsburg: of York, Nov. 6, a daughter.

Leah Gregory and Stephen Mansbarger: of Mechanicsburg, Nov. 6, a daughter.

Miranda Leiphart and Justin Valle: of York, Nov. 6, a son.

Ashley Shermeyer and Jeremiah Murphy: of Dover, Nov. 6, a daughter.

Taryn Arnold and Paul Scott: of Airville, Nov. 6, a daughter.

Katie Himes and Christian Hines: of Manchester, Nov. 7, a daughter.

Nicole (Saraceni) and Christopher Nachman: of York, Nov. 7, a daughter.

Kelsey Kendig and Kyle Goodling: of Manchester, Nov. 8, a son.

Jaime (Wallace) and Ian Kreiser: of Red Lion, Nov. 8, a daughter.

Megan (Fuhrman) and Brandon Beatty: of York, Nov. 8, a daughter.

Shannon Firestone and William Henshaw: of Red Lion, Nov. 8, a son.

Chelsee (Greeley) and Steven Shaub: of York, Nov. 8, a son.

Shannon Firestone and William Henshaw: of Red Lion, Nov. 8, a son.

Megan (Fuhrman) and Brandon Beatty: of York, Nov. 8, a daughter.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/10/births-monday-nov-11/2556988001/