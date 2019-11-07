Veterans Day 2019: Businesses give back to York County vets
On Veterans Day in York County, there's no shortage of benefits, complimentary meals and freebies for veterans.
The holiday, held annually on Nov. 11, will be a Monday this year, and several companies and organizations are offering free or discounted benefits to active and retired military personnel.
York County will honor veterans at the York Expo Center’s Mid Atlantic Industrial Memorial Hall West with a complimentary breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
The annual Veterans Day Celebration will feature keynote speaker David Sunday, York County district attorney.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 717-771-9218 or emailing yorkvet@yorkcountypa.gov.
Free bouquets of red, white and blue-colored flowers for veterans will be distributed at Royer's Flowers & Gifts, available at any of their 16 stores in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties on Monday.
York County locations are in East York at 2555 Eastern Blvd. and in West York at 805 Loucks Road.
Nonveterans may purchase a bouquet for $3.99.
In terms of discounted or free meals, there are plenty of restaurants offering something for veterans.
All active military personnel and veterans can receive a free lunch from any Texas Roadhouse location.
Local locations in York include in Springettsbury Township at 1510 Mount Zion Road, and in Hanover at 179 Eisenhower Drive.
Additionally, Metro Diner locations will offer 50% discounts for people with military IDs. Its York County location is at 360 Town Center Drive.
Handel’s Ice Cream, at 2310 S. Queen St., is giving out free ice cream to veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.
At the Gettysburg Heritage Center, free admission will be offered to all veterans. Additionally, residents of Hanover and Adams County will receive free admission with proof of residency.
The museum, located at 297 Steinwehr Ave., is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entrance into the exhibit area at 4 p.m., according to a news release.
Lastly, Christian School of York, 907 Greenbriar Road, will be hosting a complimentary luncheon at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
