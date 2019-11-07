Buy Photo Army veteran Bob Heyne, left, and Bob Tedore, both of New Freedom, look at service-era photos of attending veterans during a Veteran Service Event sponsored by the YMCA's Southern Community Services program at it's Shrewsbury facility Wednesday, November 6, 2019. It's the second veterans event sponsored by the YMCA and is designed to introduce beneficial programs available to veterans. A breakfast and door prizes were offered during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

On Veterans Day in York County, there's no shortage of benefits, complimentary meals and freebies for veterans.

The holiday, held annually on Nov. 11, will be a Monday this year, and several companies and organizations are offering free or discounted benefits to active and retired military personnel.

York County will honor veterans at the York Expo Center’s Mid Atlantic Industrial Memorial Hall West with a complimentary breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

The annual Veterans Day Celebration will feature keynote speaker David Sunday, York County district attorney.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 717-771-9218 or emailing yorkvet@yorkcountypa.gov.

Navy veteran Austin Bollinger and his wife Margaret, of Shrewsbury, talk with Susan Eckhart, YMCA director of Famity services, during a Veteran Service Event sponsored by the YMCA's Southern Community Services program at it's Shrewsbury facility Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Austin served in WWII in the Navy Seabees, a naval construction battalion. The 93-year-old couple has been married 68 years.

Free bouquets of red, white and blue-colored flowers for veterans will be distributed at Royer's Flowers & Gifts, available at any of their 16 stores in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties on Monday.

York County locations are in East York at 2555 Eastern Blvd. and in West York at 805 Loucks Road.

Nonveterans may purchase a bouquet for $3.99.

In terms of discounted or free meals, there are plenty of restaurants offering something for veterans.

All active military personnel and veterans can receive a free lunch from any Texas Roadhouse location.

Local locations in York include in Springettsbury Township at 1510 Mount Zion Road, and in Hanover at 179 Eisenhower Drive.

Mike Bortner of Glen Rock American Legion Post #403 prepares to present the colors with a post guard unit during a Veteran Service Event sponsored by the YMCA's Southern Community Services program at it's Shrewsbury facility Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Additionally, Metro Diner locations will offer 50% discounts for people with military IDs. Its York County location is at 360 Town Center Drive.

Handel’s Ice Cream, at 2310 S. Queen St., is giving out free ice cream to veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.

At the Gettysburg Heritage Center, free admission will be offered to all veterans. Additionally, residents of Hanover and Adams County will receive free admission with proof of residency.

The museum, located at 297 Steinwehr Ave., is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entrance into the exhibit area at 4 p.m., according to a news release.

Lastly, Christian School of York, 907 Greenbriar Road, will be hosting a complimentary luncheon at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m.

