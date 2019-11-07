The votes cast in Tuesday's municipal election have been counted and are set to be released, according to a county official.

County officials will be releasing the complete unofficial results Thursday morning, said county spokesman Mark Walters.

It comes after nearly two days of chaos surrounding York County's elections, where scanning machines ripped ballots and some voters reported wait times of more than an hour.

As of Thursday morning, the county hadn't updated its vote totals since about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, and those didn't contain votes from several municipalities, including York City.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/07/official-york-county-votes-counted/2517200001/