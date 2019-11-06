Buy Photo Election Day at the Dover Township Community Building which hosts both Precincts 1 and 2 in Dover Township, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Several municipalities in York County saw contested races among large pools of candidates vying for seats on borough councils.

After a voting machine mishap Tuesday, Nov. 5, led to hundreds of uncounted ballots in York County, the results as they stand are unofficial until the remaining ballots are tallied.

In Dover Borough, four candidates campaigned for three available spots on Borough Council. Two Republicans, Andrew Kroft and Douglas Ferry, and a Democrat, Jeff Raffensberger, received enough votes to claim the three borough council seats, if totals from Wednesday morning hold.

Kroft, Ferry and Raffensberger appear to have been elected with 210, 194 and 139 votes respectively.

Democrat Romaine Bishop did not receive enough votes for a seat on Dover Borough Council.

In Hallam Borough, four seats were available for the eight candidates.

Three Republicans, Kim Krotzer, Crystal Weston and William Fitzpatrick, and one Democrat, Cindy Knox, were elected.

Krotzer, Weston, Fitzpatrick and Knox received 297, 276, 245 and 227 votes respectively.

Republican Michael Dupler, and Democrats Michael Wascovich, Laurel McDonald and Nicole Pauling did not receive enough votes for a seat on Hallam Borough Council.

Dupler and Wascovich were incumbents.

In North York Borough, five candidates vied for three available spots on Borough Council.

Two Republicans, William Jackson and Debra Smith, and one Democrat, Richard Shank, appear to have been elected to North York Borough Council.

Jackson, Smith and Shank received 149, 141 and 141 votes respectively, according to unofficial election results.

Two other candidates, Christopher Wilhelm and Jason Lee Querry, did not receive enough votes for a seat on Borough Council, if the tallies hold.

Lastly, in West York Borough, three seats were available to the four candidates.

One Democrat, Mildred Tavarez, and one Republican, Korina Dreslinski, appear to have secured seats on West York Borough Council. Linda Heiner, running as both a Democrat and a Republican, also won a seat, if totals hold.

Heiner, Tavarez and Dreslinski were elected with 239, 205 and 200 votes respectively.

Richard Stahle Jr. did not receive enough votes for a seat on West York Borough Council.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

