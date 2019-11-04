Local obituaries for Monday, Nov. 4
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Cable, John
Craley, Allen
Crisamore, Dorsey
Elswick, Gary
Flory, Carrie
Ginter, Sharon
Hendrix, Richard
Laughman, Rodger
Rhoads, Kathleen
Sechrist, Virginia
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/04/local-obituaries-monday-nov-4/4150885002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.