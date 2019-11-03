Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man has died six days after a crash in Manchester Township, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

Francisco Schiffino, 61, of Beechwood Drive in East Manchester Township, died Saturday, Nov. 2, after being involved in a vehicle crash on Oct. 27, the coroner's office said in a report.

Schiffino was driving a vehicle that struck another vehicle head-on after crossing into the opposing lane at 12:28 p.m. Oct. 27 at the intersection of North George Street and Woodlan Avenue in Manchester Township, the report said.

Schiffino was taken from the scene by ambulance to York Hospital, where he died at 7:43 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, the coroner said.

There will be no autopsy, the coroner said.

Northern York County Regional Police is investigating the crash.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/03/coroner-man-dies-six-days-after-crash-manchester-township/4152511002/