Coroner: Man dies six days after crash in Manchester Township
A man has died six days after a crash in Manchester Township, the York County Coroner's Office announced.
Francisco Schiffino, 61, of Beechwood Drive in East Manchester Township, died Saturday, Nov. 2, after being involved in a vehicle crash on Oct. 27, the coroner's office said in a report.
Schiffino was driving a vehicle that struck another vehicle head-on after crossing into the opposing lane at 12:28 p.m. Oct. 27 at the intersection of North George Street and Woodlan Avenue in Manchester Township, the report said.
Schiffino was taken from the scene by ambulance to York Hospital, where he died at 7:43 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, the coroner said.
There will be no autopsy, the coroner said.
Northern York County Regional Police is investigating the crash.
