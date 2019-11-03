Births for Monday, Nov. 4
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Frances Irizarry Figueroa and Gabriel Rosado Torres: of York, Oct. 28, a son.
Ashley (Rudisill) and Adam Cherry: of York, Oct. 29, a son.
Chantel (Piatt) and Derek Terry: of York, Oct. 30, a son.
Marissa Svay and Oscar Rossum, Jr.: of York, Oct. 30, a son.
Alyssa (Shaw) and Joseph Royer: of Wrightsville, Oct. 30, a daughter.
Tiffaney Jacks and Marquis Brooks: of Hanover, Oct. 31, a daughter.
Michelle and Clifford Carroll: of Dover, Oct. 31, a daughter.
Yamari Cora-Conde and Pedro A. Colon, Jr.: of York, Oct. 31, a daughter.
Keaira Brannen and Bailey Custer: of Shippensburg, Nov. 1, a daughter.
KayLei Wright: of Delta, Nov. 1, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/03/births-monday-nov-4/4150802002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.