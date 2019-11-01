Buy Photo LOGO THUNDERSTORMS (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Most of York County avoided heavy rainfall Halloween night, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said most of the heavy rain brought by a storm Thursday, Oct. 31, fell to the north in Dauphin County.

York Airport in Jackson Township reported about an inch of rain and the Capital City airport in Fairview Township reported about 1.5 inches of rain, according to Tyburski.

Harrisburg Airport, he said, reported about 2.5 inches of rain.

In York County the weather service received reports of street flooding and ponding on roads, often caused by clogged drains.

"That was the majority of our reports," Tyburski said.

The National Weather service didn't received reports of creek or stream flooding in the county, but some residents sent videos of streams that had appeared to jump their banks to The York Dispatch. There were reports of downed trees and branches on roadways, Tyburski said.

At about 9:40 a.m, Friday, Nov. 1, PennDOT's traffic website 511pa.com reported two state roads in the county affected by downed trees.

Route 425, Furnace Road, was closed between Indian Steps Road and Lower River Road in Lower Windsor Township.

A downed tree closed Stewartstown Road between Sterling Road and Church Street in Hopewell Township, according to 511pa.com.

Both remained closed as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The storm, which covered the entire Northeast, hit York County the hardest between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Tyburski.

“There’s really no way of getting around it yesterday," he said.

County spokesman Mark Walters said there were a few minor incidents called to York County 911 because of the rain.

There were three houses evacuated for flash flooding in the 900 block of Pines Road in Newberry Township, but he added that it was fast and receded quickly.

Additionally, a mudslide was reported by a Met-Ed Technician in the 700 block of Yocumtown Road, he said.

It brought winds of 45 to 50 mph, Tyburski said, adding that it likely caused some scattered power outages in the county.

Met-Ed reported about 650 people without power in York County about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Walters said there were about 1,400 people who lost power in the county.

Tyburski noted that there was a significant temperature drop overnight, going from summer-like humidity to nearly 40 degrees.

"We went straight from summer to late fall in 12 hours," he said.

Tyburski said the next few days will generally be dry.

