York County residents are encouraged to bring potted plants inside because temperatures could drop below freezing his weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch, which will go into effect 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The watch will end at 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to hit a low of 31 the night of Friday, Nov. 1.

The freezing temperatures could kill crops and other vegetation, according to the weather service.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included in the watch as well.

