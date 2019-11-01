Buy Photo cops logo (Photo: The York dispatch)

A 67-year-old Dover Township man was arrested for allegedly selling moonshine out of his house on Marlborough Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Robert J. Glatfelter faces misdemeanor charges related to selling liquor without a license during the time period of Sept. 19 to Oct. 8.

District Judge Thomas J. Reilly's office said that as of Friday, Nov. 1, no charges had been filed for Glatfelter.

