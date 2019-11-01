CLOSE Gander Outdoors ceremoniously raises 80 foot by 40 foot American Flag at their store in West Manchester Township, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. York Dispatch

Gander Outdoors in West Manchester Township could be on the chopping block, even though a company representative said Thursday that the store was safe.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Gander Outdoors' parent company, Camping World, said in an email Friday that the company hasn't found a feasible way to sell RVs at the 725 Town Center Dr. location.

Lemonis said the township is against Gander Outdoors selling RVs there, and that although township officials are open to sitting down to discuss the options, the company has another hurdle.

"The bigger dilemma is the land needed to achieve this," he stated. "There simply isn’t enough."

Any potential fix at the site had been deemed "cost prohibitive," Lemonis wrote.

In response to a follow-up email requesting clarification about whether the store would indeed be closing, Lemonis wrote only "My response should be clear."

Camping World announced on Sept. 3 that management and its board of directors approved a plan to shift away from store locations "where the company does not have the ability or where it is not feasible to sell and/or service RVs."

Approximately 156 locations sell or service RVs, the release states. RVs are not sold at the West Manchester location.

Between 27 and 37 stores will likely be sold, re-purposed, relocated or closed, according to the news release.

In addition to lack of space at the Town Center Drive property, the land there is of poor quality, Lemonis stated.

West Manchester Township officials were not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

In May 2017, Camping World acquired Gander Outdoors, which was formerly Gander Mountain.

The Gander Mountain store at the West Manchester Towne Center closed in August 2017 but later reopened as Gander Outdoors in April 2018.

Gander Outdoors is a retail chain that sells products and services for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor recreation, according to its website.

