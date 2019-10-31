Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A tornado watch has been issued for York County Halloween night.

The watch went into effect just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and will last until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said strong, potentially severe thunderstorms with winds of up to 60 to 80 mph are expected across the region.

Additionally, brief isolated tornadoes are possible during that time, according to the weather service.

Severe weather is expected in the Harrisburg and Lancaster area between 8 and 9:30 p.m.

There is a 90% chance of precipitation Thursday night.

Several York County municipalities have rescheduled trick-or-treating because of the weather.

There will be a "widespread soaking rain," which could bring up to 2½ inches of rain by early Friday morning.

The rain expected Thursday should not be enough to cause flooding on larger streams or rivers.

