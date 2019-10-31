Local obituaries for Thursday, Oct. 31
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Flory, Carrie
Frey, Janet
Hivner, William
Mann, Dennis
Maughlin, William
Patterson, Brady
Putt, Kenneth
Rehmeyer, Robert
Rhoads, Kathleen
Simpson, Florine
Smith, Kermit
Speck, Dennis
Waltimyer, Reed
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/31/local-obituaries-thursday-oct-31/4101654002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.