Gander Outdoors in West Manchester Township is not slated for closure despite its parent company announcing a new business strategy that will "shift away" from stores that do not sell RV equipment.

A spokeswoman at the office for Camping World's CEO Marcus Lemonis said Thursday that Gander Outdoors, located at 725 Town Center Drive, was not on the list of more than two dozen locations slated for closure, overhaul or relocation.

Camping World, parent company of Gander Outdoors, announced on Sept. 3 that management and its board of directors approved a plan to shift away from store locations "where the company does not have the ability or where it is not feasible to sell and/or service RVs."

Approximately 156 locations sell or service RVs, the release states. RVs are not sold at the West Manchester location.

"The Company is in the early stages of evaluating the impact of the Plan ... with the current expectation of either selling, re-purposing, relocating or closing approximately 27 to 37 locations," according to a press release.

In May 2017, Camping World acquired Gander Outdoors, which was formerly Gander Mountain.

The Gander Mountain store at the West Manchester Towne Center closed in August 2017 but later reopened as Gander Outdoors in April 2018.

Gander Outdoors is a retail chain that sells products and services for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor recreation, according to its website.

