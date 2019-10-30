Buy Photo York Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County residents could see severe weather Halloween night, according to the National Weather Service at State College. And several more municipalities have rescheduled or moved Halloween events because of the predictions of inclement weather.

Thunderstorms or flash flooding is possible Thursday, Oct. 31, according to weather service meteorologist John Banghoff.

“There’s going to be some light showers overnight tonight, but the main threat is not until tomorrow afternoon and evening," Banghoff said the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 30.

As a result, a number of municipalities have rescheduled trick-or-treat events.

The new trick-or-treat times are:

Thursday, Oct. 31

York City's Trunk or Treat: Moved indoors to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Hallam borough: 6-8 p.m.

Hellam Township: 6-8 p.m.

Wrightsville: 6-8 p.m.

North York: 6-8 p.m.

York City: 6-8 p.m.

East Prospect: 6-8 p.m.

Lemoyne: 6-8 p.m.

Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

East Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m.

Mount Wolf: 6-8 p.m.

Manchester borough: 6-8 p.m.

Shrewsbury borough: 6-8 p.m.

New Salem: 6-8 p.m.

Municipalities that are hosting trick-or-treat rain or shine from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween include Conewago Township, Dallastown, Dover Township, Fairview Township, Hopewell Township, Jacobus, Lower Windsor Township, Manchester Township, North Codorus, Red Lion, Shrewsbury Township, Spring Garden Township, West Manchester Township and Windsor Township.

A cold front will move through the area and could bring severe rain and damaging winds between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, he said.

“We just encourage people to keep an eye on the weather tomorrow night," Banghoff said Wednesday. "It does have the potential to be severe.”

Banghoff said there is a slight risk of flooding and severe weather. He said there is a potential for up to 2 inches of rain to fall Thursday.

There is a 90% chance of heavy rain Thursday night, according to the weather service.

