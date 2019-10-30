Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Interstate 83 lanes in Dauphin County will be closed for construction this weekend, according to PennDOT.

Both directions of I-83 will be reduced to single lanes between the Interstate 81 interchange and Exit 50, Jonestown Road, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release.

I-83 southbound will be down to one lane in that area starting 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until about noon Sunday, Nov. 3.

The northbound lanes will be restricted from 9 p.m. Sunday until about 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, according to PennDOT.

Contractors will be shifting two lanes of traffic in each direction onto a new inside portion of the bridge deck over Valley Road, the release states.

