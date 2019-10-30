Births for Thursday, Oct. 31
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Gina Gluck and Brandon Stough: of Dover, October 28, a son.
Taisha Viera and Jorge Nieves Jr.: of York, October 29, a daughter.
Carmen Dominguez and Jose Rosario Santiago: of York, October 29, a daughter.
Kelly (Baynard) and Marcus Barrett: of Felton, October 29, a daughter.
Katerina (Brown) and Samuel Myers: of Wellsville, October 30, a son.
Randi (Beach) and Everett Ryder III: of Red Lion, October 30, a daughter.
