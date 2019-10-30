LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Gina Gluck and Brandon Stough: of Dover, October 28, a son.

Taisha Viera and Jorge Nieves Jr.: of York, October 29, a daughter.

Carmen Dominguez and Jose Rosario Santiago: of York, October 29, a daughter.

Kelly (Baynard) and Marcus Barrett: of Felton, October 29, a daughter.

Katerina (Brown) and Samuel Myers: of Wellsville, October 30, a son.

Randi (Beach) and Everett Ryder III: of Red Lion, October 30, a daughter.

