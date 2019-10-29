Buy Photo "A Tribute to 7 Decades" York Halloween Parade, Sunday, October 27, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Several municipalities in York County have rescheduled their trick-or-treat events because of inclement weather concerns on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

On Thursday, residents should expect multiple rounds of rain throughout the day with mild temperatures in the 60s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Travis.

"Overall, it's going to be quite a rainy period Thursday," Travis said.

Though it's not expected to rain heavily during trick-or-treat night, Travis said those going out should expect light rain and overall dreary conditions.

The new trick-or-treat times are:

Wednesday, Oct. 30

West York: 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

York City's Trunk or Treat: Moved indoors to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Hallam: 6 to 8 p.m.

Hellam Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Wrightsville: 6 to 8 p.m.

North York borough: 6 to 8 p.m.

York City: 6 to 8 p.m.

East Prospect borough: 6 to 8 p.m.

Lemoyne borough: 6 to 8 p.m.

Springettsbury township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

East Manchester Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Mount Wolf: 6 to 8 p.m.

Manchester borough: 6 to 8 p.m.

Shrewsbury borough: 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick or treating was originally scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Hanover and West Manheim Township, and that has not been changed.

Municipalities that are hosting trick-or-treat rain or shine from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween include Conewago Township, Dallastown, Dover Township, Fairview Township, Hopewell Township, Jacobus, Lower Windsor Township, Manchester Township, North Codorus, Red Lion, Shrewsbury Township, Spring Garden Township, West Manchester Township and Windsor Township.

