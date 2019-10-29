Emanuel Peña-Figueroa (Photo: Submitted)

A man who stole a car and was involved in a hit-and-run attempted to evade York City Police by driving the wrong way on several streets, police said.

Emanuel Peña-Figueroa, 19, of the 200 block of Pattison Street, is charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, both felonies.

At 1:06 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, an officer responded to a hit-and-run incident involving a man who was identified as Peña-Figueroa. The vehicle he was driving, a red Honda sedan, had been reported stolen earlier, according to charging documents.

York City Police attempted to block his vehicle from escaping at the corner of Salem Avenue at South West Street, but Peña-Figueroa was able to flee the scene, police said.

Police continued to pursue Peña-Figueroa, who ended up driving in the middle of the road on West College Avenue heading toward a police car, causing the officer to swerve out of the way, charging documents read.

Soon after that, officers located Peña-Figueroa driving the wrong way on West Locust Street, police allege.

Peña-Figueroa was later found walking in the 700 block of West Locust Street and taken into custody, police said.

Peña-Figueroa asked officers "why police weren't locating possible homicide suspects," according to charging documents.

York City Police officers questioned him about the hit-and-run incident, but Peña-Figueroa responded that he didn't know any English, police said.

After Peña-Figueroa was taken to central booking, officers determined he was driving with a suspended license.

In addition to his felony charges, Peña-Figueroa received summary charges for reckless driving, careless driving, accidents involving damages to unattended vehicles or property, driving the wrong way and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

Peña-Figueroa also was charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing the Honda sedan, according to separate charging documents.

Peña-Figueroa was unable to post bail and is in York County Prison. His bail has been set at $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 with District Judge Joel Toluba.

