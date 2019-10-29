Buy Photo Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spring Grove Area High School was breifly evacuated due to a sulfur smell Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the district.

Students were evacuated to the football stadium as a precautionary measure about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Emergency personnel investigated the odor and confirmed that the smell was not from the high school, according to the statement.

Students resumed classes about 9:30 a.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/29/police-spring-grove-area-high-school-evacuated-odor-natural-gas/2494442001/