Classes to resume at Spring Grove Area High School after evacuation
Spring Grove Area High School was breifly evacuated due to a sulfur smell Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the district.
Students were evacuated to the football stadium as a precautionary measure about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Emergency personnel investigated the odor and confirmed that the smell was not from the high school, according to the statement.
Students resumed classes about 9:30 a.m.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/29/police-spring-grove-area-high-school-evacuated-odor-natural-gas/2494442001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.