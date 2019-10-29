Patrick Maloney (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF @KDRamsFootball)

A Kennard-Dale football player injured during the team's last game of the season Friday night is still hospitalized days later, his family confirmed Tuesday.

The team posted an update from senior Patrick Maloney's family on its Facebook page Tuesday, Oct. 29, stating that Maloney was removed from a ventilator and is off sedation, is awake and talking a little at Hershey Medical Center.

“Everything’s definitely going in the right direction there," coach Chris Grube said Tuesday afternoon.

The post states everything is still "scrambled" for Maloney, but he was able to follow basic commands and speak.

"All signs are positive, but we need to wait and see," the post states. "This is a marathon, not a sprint."

Injury: The Kennard-Dale Sports Booster Club said that Maloney, a team captain, suffered a head injury during the Rams' varsity football game against Eastern York on Friday, Oct. 25.

He collapsed on the sideline and was rushed to York Hospital, where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery.

Maloney was then airlifted to Hershey Medical Center about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

On Tuesday, Grube said it was not immediately clear how Maloney was injured during the game.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t a specific play that we can definitely figure out that caused him the injury," he said.

'Spirits are high': Grube said the team held a prayer circle at the school Tuesday morning to pray for Maloney.

The coach noted that the open line of communication with Maloney's family is helping the team.

"Definitely spirits are high," he said.

Those who want to help Maloney's family are asked to send donations in Maloney's name to the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey.

Maloney is one of K-D’s top players. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 255-pound two-way lineman was a York-Adams League Division II second-team all-star selection in 2018. He was an honorable mention all-star in 2017.

Kennard-Dale was playing Eastern York on Friday night at Fawn Grove, eventually earning a 34-12 triumph. The Rams finished the regular season at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in York-Adams Division II.

