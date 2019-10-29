LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Flor Silva and Adan Silva Cruz: of York, October 27, a son.

Kelsey Hare and Ryan Rohraff: of Red Lion, October 28, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/29/births-wednesday-oct-30/2500810001/