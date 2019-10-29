Births for Wednesday, Oct. 30
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Flor Silva and Adan Silva Cruz: of York, October 27, a son.
Kelsey Hare and Ryan Rohraff: of Red Lion, October 28, a son.
