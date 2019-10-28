Josue Garcia-Martines (Photo: Submitted)

A woman suffered three broken ribs after a York City man assaulted her while she was sleeping, police said.

Josue Garcia-Martines, 26, of the 300 block of Queen Street, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a felony. He was also charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

York City Police allege that Garcia-Martines punched the victim on the left side of her body near her ribs around 6 a.m. on Oct. 25, while she was asleep.

The woman was taken to York Hospital for her injuries, where Garcia-Martines told her that "he should have just killed her," charging documents read.

Garcia-Martines also said he would be obtaining a gun on Monday so he could kill the woman and the father of her child, police said.

Garcia-Martines was unable to post bail and was at York County Prison as of Monday. His bail was set at $100,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Nov. 8 with District Judge Ronald Haskell.

