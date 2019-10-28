Police: York City man threatened to kill woman, broke three ribs
A woman suffered three broken ribs after a York City man assaulted her while she was sleeping, police said.
Josue Garcia-Martines, 26, of the 300 block of Queen Street, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a felony. He was also charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault, both misdemeanors.
York City Police allege that Garcia-Martines punched the victim on the left side of her body near her ribs around 6 a.m. on Oct. 25, while she was asleep.
The woman was taken to York Hospital for her injuries, where Garcia-Martines told her that "he should have just killed her," charging documents read.
Garcia-Martines also said he would be obtaining a gun on Monday so he could kill the woman and the father of her child, police said.
Garcia-Martines was unable to post bail and was at York County Prison as of Monday. His bail was set at $100,000.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Nov. 8 with District Judge Ronald Haskell.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.