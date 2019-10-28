Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It is unclear how much longer drivers will have to deal with a lane closure causing traffic backups on Route 30 westbound in Springettsbury Township.

Work has not yet begun on the damaged bridge beam that's closed the left lane of the bridge over Memory Lane, according to PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson.

Repair plans are still in development, Thompson said Monday, Oct. 28.

The state Department of Transportation closed the lane Oct. 11. PennDOT said a damaged beam was discovered during a routine inspection.

Once work begins on the beam, motorists will likely not see crews working on the repairs on Route 30 because the damage is underneath it, Thompson said.

