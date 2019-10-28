. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or noncompliant is at the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments noncompliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Oct. 22 through Oct. 28:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Olive Garden, 1340 Kenneth Road - Inspected Oct. 23

o Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in food preparation area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected on site.

o Observed interior surfaces of ovens, fryers, hot holding equipment, salad plate cooler, soup bowl warmer in the kitchen, preparation and server areas, with encrusted grease, food particles, debris and soil accumulation.

o Observed clean food utensils in soup preparation area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Corrected on site.

o Observed debris, step ladder, crate, buckets of soiled towels in the mop sink. The sink is extremely dirty at this time. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

o Soups/sauces prepared from food ingredients were not cooled to 41°F within 4 hours as required. Product was voluntarily discarded. Corrected on site.

o Excessive brown staining and brown liquid splatter observed in the handwash sink located directly beside the tea brewer, indicating uses other than handwashing. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - Produce sink faucet assembly is not properly attached to sink.

o Floor in the walk in freezer is made of tile and is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Tiled cement 18" cube that houses plumbing to preparation sink in the soup area is covered in tile, the tile and cement and is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Walk in freezer floor threshold is bent and not tightly sealed to the floor to prevent accumulation of liquids, foods, dirt and debris underneath in an area not easily cleanable.

o Metal exit door located in the rear area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Area between ice machine and wall is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Sauces, condiments, toppings were held at 44-54 °F, in the iced holding unit in the grill area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Manager stated, Ice wells are filled with ice, water and food pans usually around 10 am, foods held in the iced holding wells are checked for temperature two times each day of operation. The wells are drained and refilled with ice at about 3 pm if foods higher than 41 F are discarded.

o Loose rubber door gaskets observed on several reach in cooling units and the walk in cooler.

o Cooling unit shelving is chipped and rusting in several units located in kitchen area.

o Observed thick sheet of ice covering the bottom of reach in cooler located in the bar area. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink located in the bar area was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Manager could not provide packaging, manufacture information or sanitizer for use at the bar area. Manager provided packet of powdered detergent when asked for sanitizer packet. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o Fan shields are missing from upper interior of microwave ovens, fan blades/fixtures/attachments are not clean, smooth or easily cleanable.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to Big 6 illnesses, Eight Common Allergens, proper sanitation of wares, sanitizer type, use and testing concentration.

o Spray bottle of oil, in the grill area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o Observed opened in use bottles of alcohol stored in a speed runner attached to the three basin sink in the bar area, where subject to splash from dirty wares, water, soap and sanitizer.

o Espresso machine frother wand, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o Observed sticky residue on food storage containers and food pans stacked and stored as clean. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o The handwash sink located in the rear preparation area closest to soup kettles does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Corrected 10/23/2019.

o Light shield in the storage room is broken and does not prevent the possibility of food/product contamination in the event of bulb break or shatter.

o Floor drain approximately 8" in diameter no longer used has been plugged with a large piece of foam.

o Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging soups and sauces, which have a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes. This specialized process requires a HACCP plan. HACCP plan documentation is incomplete. Corrective actions are not taken as required by the plan. Temperatures recorded on logs did not meet Critical Control Points as outlined in facility HACCP plan. Eight gallons of product including marinara, giardino, chicken gnocci were voluntarily discarded due to lack of documentation of temperatures during the cooling process. Discarded foods were valued by manager at $250.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Oct. 22

Spring Grove Middle School, Spring Grove

Spring Grove Area High School, Spring Grove

Ray's El Mariachi Restaurant, Spring Grove

Papertown Restaurant, Spring Grove

Mamma's Pizza R&A, Wellsville

Loganville Fire Company, Loganville

Logan's View Wine Shop, Loganville

Browns Orchards & Farmers Market, Loganville

