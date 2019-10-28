Share This Story!
Bridge between Columbia, Wrightsville to close Saturday morning
The Route 462 bridge connecting York and Lancaster counties will be closed for an event Saturday morning, according to officials.
Bridge between Columbia, Wrightsville to close Saturday morning
York Dispatch
Published 4:24 p.m. ET Oct. 28, 2019
The Route 462 bridge connecting York and Lancaster counties will be closed for an event Saturday morning, according to officials.
Columbia Police said the bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The department urges drivers to use an alternate route during that time.
