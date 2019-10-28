(Photo: )

The Route 462 bridge connecting York and Lancaster counties will be closed for an event Saturday morning, according to officials.

Columbia Police said the bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

The department urges drivers to use an alternate route during that time.

