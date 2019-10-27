LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Na (Wu) Wu-Arnold and Joseph Arnold: of Hanover, Oct. 23, a son.

Samantha Wierman and Zachary Swindler: of York, Oct. 24, a son.

Breanna Houck and Christopher Cook: of Red Lion, Oct. 25, a son.

Carmelita (Montenegro) and Devin Cowey: of Dover, Oct. 25, a daughter.

Rameka Price and Sherwayne Bourne: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.

Jasmine Ross and Michael Reigh: of York, Oct. 25, a son.

Glenda Barillas Perez and Miguel Morciglio Roman: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.

Heather (Dula) and Joshua Grove: of Stewartstown, Oct. 26, a daughter.

