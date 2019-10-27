Births for Monday, Oct. 28
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Na (Wu) Wu-Arnold and Joseph Arnold: of Hanover, Oct. 23, a son.
Samantha Wierman and Zachary Swindler: of York, Oct. 24, a son.
Breanna Houck and Christopher Cook: of Red Lion, Oct. 25, a son.
Carmelita (Montenegro) and Devin Cowey: of Dover, Oct. 25, a daughter.
Rameka Price and Sherwayne Bourne: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.
Jasmine Ross and Michael Reigh: of York, Oct. 25, a son.
Glenda Barillas Perez and Miguel Morciglio Roman: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.
Heather (Dula) and Joshua Grove: of Stewartstown, Oct. 26, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/27/births-monday-oct-28/2480434001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.