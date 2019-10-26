Buy Photo The scene of a fatal shooting in the 400 block of West King Street in York City, shown Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Paint marks where multiple shell casings were found following the Friday night shooting. The Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man was fatally shot in York City late Friday night and another was shot but survived, according to a report from the York County Coroner's Office.

The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West King Street at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, where they discovered two men had been shot, a news release states.

Deputy Coroner Jacob Clevenger found one of the men dead at the scene, according to the coroner's report.

Another victim survived, the report notes.

More: Coroner identifies woman killed in Sunday morning shooting

The cause and manner of the victim's death would be determined following an autopsy early this week.

The victim's identity will be released pending once his family is notified.

The shooting remained under investigation Saturday morning.

Information on the shooting can be submitted to York City Police via Crimewatch at yorkcitypolice.com, by calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, the police tip line at 717-849-2204 or the police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/26/two-shot-least-one-fatality-york-city-friday-night/2468123001/