Buy Photo Sheriff Richard Keuerleber, left, presents Deputy Shane Becker, Deputy Cody Myers and now Trooper Wesley Johnson at Letter of Recognition during the York County Sheriff's Department awards and promotions ceremony at the York County Judicial Center, Friday, July 8, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Sheriff Richard Keuerleber's campaign spent four times as much as his challenger, Shane Becker, from early June to mid-October, according to campaign finance filings.

Keuerleber, the Republican incumbent seeking a fourth term, spent $11,989 on advertising, fundraising and Republican Party campaign events.

The sheriff received $21,645 in contributions, including $5,000 from one-time Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner, owner of Penn Waste.

Wagner also contributed $5,000 each to Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith, the two Republican candidates for York County Commissioner.

Becker, a former deputy in the York County Sheriff's Office, spent $3,136 on marketing materials such as yard signs, bumper stickers and postcards.

He received $3,755 in contributions.

Bitter battle: Becker is a registered Republican who narrowly lost to Keuerleber in the primary, but he received enough write-in votes to run in the Nov. 5 municipal election as a Democrat.

He left the York County Sheriff's Office in the summer of 2018 to run for sheriff, and he currently works as a sheriff's deputy in Adams County.

The two candidates have been in a contentious race that heated up considerably over the summer after the York County Board of Commissioners publicly censured the sheriff for what they described as a "dereliction of duty."

Keuerleber allowed United Fiber & Data CEO Bill Hynes to bypass standard security screening and park in the secure basement lot under the York County Judicial Center for his protection from abuse order hearing in July.

Then a stream of more than a dozen current and former deputies, and former York County Sheriff Bill Hose, reached out to the York Dispatch with grievances of their own.

Hose and the deputies said Keuerleber has created a toxic work environment leading to low morale and an exodus of deputies.

Becker also came under scrutiny recently for unpaid income taxes stemming from his and his wife's employment at Ed4Mil, a now-defunct online education company owned by Becker's brother-in-law, David Alvey.

Alvey is serving a five-year federal prison sentence for using the company to defraud the United States of more than $30 million in Post 9/11 GI Bill funding.

Becker and his wife, Virginia C. Becker, were never accused of any wrongdoing or involvement in the scheme.

More: Q&A with York County Sheriff candidates: Shane Becker

More: Q&A with York County Sheriff candidates: Richard Keuerleber

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/26/sheriff-keuerleber-outspent-becker-3-1-latest-campaign-finance-reports/2458701001/