Births for Friday, Oct. 25
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Victoria Spinks: of Chambersburg, Oct. 22, a son.
Gabriella and Joshua Kennedy: of York Haven, Oct. 23, a daughter.
