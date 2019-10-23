Bruce Jackson (Photo: Fairview Township Police Department)

A man was stabbed about 10 times by his mother's boyfriend, a Fairview Township resident, police said.

Bruce Jackson, 56, was charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, both felonies. He also received a charge for simple assault, a misdemeanor.

Fairview Township Police responded to a stabbing at the first block of Springers Lane about 9 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Upon arrival, police found the victim on the ground unable to talk or breath "very well," according to charging documents.

Police said the victim was bleeding profusely and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill for injuries.

Jackson exited the house and was taken into custody by officers, according to police.

Jackson later told police he stabbed the victim "several times" with a knife, charging documents read.

He also admitted to holding down the victim after the man collapsed from being stabbed, police said.

Jackson said he thought the victim was going to die from the stab wound and did not call 911, police allege.

Jackson was at York County Prison as of Wednesday. His bail was at $200,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 6 with District Judge Scott Gross.

