Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will be passing out carbon monoxide detectors during the York Halloween Parade, according to a news release.

Detectors will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one device per household.

The York Halloween Parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

It will begin at the Madison Avenue gate of the York Expo Center. It will then travel south on Richland Avenue to Market Street, then east on Market Street through downtown York City to Broad Street, where it will disband.

Columbia Gas will be giving away the detectors at Continental Square, at the corner of Market and George streets.

Residents of York County do not need to be Columbia Gas customers to receive a detector. Proof of residence will be required, the release states.

