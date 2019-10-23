LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amanda (Gingerich) and Adam Almoney: of Wrightsville, Oct. 20, a son.

Mary Elizabeth Haas and Jered Marsteller: of York, Oct. 22, a daughter.

