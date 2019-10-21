Vehicle drives off bridge and falls 20 feet in Hellam Township
A vehicle drove off the side of a bridge in Hellam Township, a drop that 911 dispatchers estimate is 20 feet.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at Kreutz Creek Road, North of the Rutter's on West Market Street, according to dispatchers.
Druck Valley Road was closed in both directions between Route 30 and Lincoln Highway, and the Hellam exit from Route 30 eastbound is closed, according to 511PA.com. The roadways reopened around 4:30 p.m.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
First responders were still at the scene as of 3 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
