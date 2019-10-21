. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Oct. 7 through Oct. 21.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Four B's Tavern, 3245 Susquehanna Trail, York - Inspected Oct. 8

o Upper interior of microwave and can opener cutting blade, food contact surfaces, observed to have food residue and are not clean to sight and touch.

o Souffle cup used as a dispensing utensil observed in container of breading.

o Wood legs supporting dish machine drainboard , in the kitchen area, are not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant.

o Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

o Non-food contact surfaces of hood ventilation system not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, grease and soil.

o Floor in the kitchen area, is made of painted concrete, paint is chipping, floor is rough and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.

o Floor in the bar area is made of tile and is cracked / tiles are missing and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Door to the outside, located in the kitchen/back area of the food facility is being propped open.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to dish sanitizing.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Observed dish storage shelving equipment, directly to the left of flat grill, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed faucet leaking at the two basin sink.

o Working containers of multi surface orange cleaner and grill cleaner were stored on the same shelf with equipment in the kitchen area.

o Observed insecticides (Ortho Home Defense in the bar area, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.

Dunkin' Donuts, 105 Glen Dr., Manchester - Inspected Oct. 9

o Observed heavy accumulation of frozen condensate on ceiling and door of walk in freezer.

o Floor under shelving inside walk in cooler is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Floors and walls in customer service/food preparation areas are extremely dirty.

o Non-food contact surfaces such as counter tops, equipment, ledges, shelving, cooling unit under espresso, food container lids, food hopper covers, under under all counter top units, under cutting board, fronts tops and sides of all equipment, bottom shelf in donut display case, door handles on equipment and cupboards not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, crumbs, liquid spills and soil.

o Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Inspector removed a measuring cup from sink, employee placed the cup back in the sink twice.

o The handwash sink in the drive through/sandwich preparation used for other than handwashing. Observed employee pour pitcher of liquid in handsink then rinse the pitcher out and pour in sink again. This occurred in the presence of Inspector and Manager.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Ice machine deflector plate, a food contact surface, was observed to have black mold like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed extremely heavy accumulation of food crumbs/dirt/debris on ledges of bain marie directly beside and in contact with uncovered food pans. The interior of bain marie hoods/doors (surfaces directly over exposed foods) are extremely dirty to sight and touch.

Aki Japanese Restaurant, 1150 Carlisle St., Hanover - Inspected Oct. 9

o Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

o Food ingredient storage containers, in the shelving area, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Food was held at 56°F, in the prep unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Outdoor storage area accumulating debris and trash and is creating a potential insect or rodent hazard for the food facility.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Raw chicken stored over raw beef in walk-in refrigerator.

o Area around nozzles on soda machine observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed dumpster lid to be open during time of inspection.

o Back exit screen door has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Observed several lights to not be operational throughout kitchen and are in need of replacement.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerators, is not being date marked.

o Fan guards within walk-in refrigerators observed with an accumulation of static dust.

o Shelving within walk-in coolers observed to be rusting and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

o Prep unit holding at 56F, not at the required temperature of 41F.

o Ceiling tiles missing in the back storage area, and need replaced.

o Wall to the left of the ventilation hood system, has a hole and is in need of repair.

Imperial Gourmet, 227 Pauline Dr., York - Inspected Oct. 17

o Food utensils in rice steamer area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

o Knife observed stored in a container of flour not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

o Observed open bulk bags of granulated sugar and cracker meal stored directly on the floor in dry goods storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Observed uncovered five gallon buckets of cut/shredded vegetables such as carrots stored directly on the floor under unclean wire shelving inside the walk in cooler.

o Cut leafy greens were held at 78 °F, in a dishpan in the bain marie area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Cardboard being used to line shelving in the kitchen area.

o Wood legs on bain marie shelving, dry goods storage shelving and wood shelving in kitchen and storage areas, are not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant.

o Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

o Non-food contact surfaces including but not limited to equipment fronts, tops, sides, every equipment door handle, sink faucets, exterior bottoms of sink basins, plumbing pipes and fixtures, soap dispensers, equipment feature buttons/switches are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude a heavy accumulation of filth, dirt, soil and dried food.

o Floors, walls, door thresholds, door frames in the kitchen and storage areas, made of various materials are cracked / roughened / and not a smooth, easily cleanable surfaces.

o The floor / wall juncture in many kitchen and storage room areas are not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

o Seven shells for service of seafood observed in a strainer over a five gallon bucket. When asked PIC stated these shells are not used but new, they are rinsed prior to use. Provided training.

o Dry storage, walk in coolers, walk in freezer areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, splattered with food, and in need of cleaning.

o Observed Raid ant and roach insecticide in the kitchen preparation area, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to food temperatures and requirement that all surfaces be smooth and easily cleanable.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in three separate food preparation areas, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Observed cut fruits, steamed shrimp, puddings, etc on the cold buffet station with internal temperatures between 44 - 54 degrees F. Person in charge stated these items are placed at the cold station at 11am and discarded at 2pm.

o Walk in freezer door frame is covered in thick layer of frozen condensate and cannot be closed properly.

o Observed food splatter and mold like residue on walls, doors, shelving and floor of walk in cooling units.

o Observed food storage containers throughout facility with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed fountain soda equipment, with an accumulation of mold like residue on non-food contact surfaces.

o Soap was not available at the only handwash sink in the kitchen.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

o An open employee's beverage container was observed inside bain marie and over food preparation table directly to the right of screen door.

o Food Employees eating in wok area as evidenced by observed partially consumed plate of food carried by employee from wok area to the dish machine upon Inspector entering the kitchen.

o Observed foods stored in plastic grocery bags with printing that are not approved for direct contact with foods.

o Can opener cutting blade is rusted, corroded and encrusted with dried foods and dirt.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in kitchen, food preparation, food storage and wait staff areas, but facility does not have a pest control program. Person in Charge called a Pest Control Company and left message during this inspection.

In Compliance:

Inspected Oct. 7:

Wired & Baked, Hellam

The Cove, York

Pizza Box and Hoagie Shop, Manchester

Manchester Shell, Manchester

Inspected Oct. 8

Target, Hanover

Price Rite, York,

New Dawn Enterprises, Hanover

Lidl Store, York

El Rodeo, York

Dollar General, York

Bobcat Creamery, Manchester

Inspected Oct. 9

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, York

Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant, York

Godfrey Bros., York

Debbie's Pizza, Manchester

Chinatown Kitchen Inc., Hanover

Inspected Oct. 10

US 30 Diner, York

Infinito's Buffet, York

Inspected Oct. 11

Wholly Holistic, Hanover

The Mouse House, Hanover

New Emerald Garden Inc, Shrewsbury

McDonalds, Shrewsbury

Dutch County Restaurant, Hanover

Dunkin Donuts, Red Lion

Inspected Oct. 15

Sign of the Horse Brewery, Hanover

Rite Aid, York

High Street Lunch, Hanover

El Rancho, Hanover

Burger King, York

Inspected Oct. 16

September House, York

Red Lion Corner Cafe, Red Lion

Inspecte Oct. 17

A Plus, New Cumberland

