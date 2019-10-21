No injuries were reported Monday when a fire destroyed a home in Fairview Township.

More than eight fire departments responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, on Whitetail Drive near Antler Drive and Pleasant View Road.

Firefighters didn't leave the scene until around 8:45 a.m., said Fairview Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Weidenhammer.

Though firefighters had the blaze out in less than an hour, the risk of collapse prevented them from entering the house, Weidenhammer added.

Firefighters needed to wait for machinery to arrive in order to pull the remaining walls down and extinguish the rest of the hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Weidenhammer said the home was a "complete loss," except for the garage, which remains standing.

He said total damage estimates are around $350,000.

