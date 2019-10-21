PHOTOS: Fire destroys Fairview Township home
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Buy Photo
One person was left homeless following a fire that destroyed a home on Whitetail Drive at Antler Lane in Fairview Township, Monday, October 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    No injuries were reported Monday when a fire destroyed a home in Fairview Township.

    More than eight fire departments responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, on Whitetail Drive near Antler Drive and Pleasant View Road.

    Firefighters didn't leave the scene until around 8:45 a.m., said Fairview Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Weidenhammer.

    More: Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died in Lower Windsor Twp. crash

    Though firefighters had the blaze out in less than an hour, the risk of collapse prevented them from entering the house, Weidenhammer added.

    Firefighters needed to wait for machinery to arrive in order to pull the remaining walls down and extinguish the rest of the hot spots.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

    Weidenhammer said the home was a "complete loss," except for the garage, which remains standing.

    He said total damage estimates are around $350,000.

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/21/crews-battle-structure-fire-residence-fairview-township/4050958002/