Births for Tuesday, Oct. 22
Staff Report
Published 4:23 p.m. ET Oct. 21, 2019
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jennifer (Conover) and Jesus Bermejo: of New Oxford, Oct. 17, a son.
Shelby Reisinger and Jeffrey Roelke: of York, Oct. 18, a daughter.
Melissa Leighty and Durango Leber: of York, Oct. 18, a son.
Jenna (Decker) and Evan Lewis: of Seven Valleys, Oct. 20, a daughter.
