Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jennifer (Conover) and Jesus Bermejo: of New Oxford, Oct. 17, a son.

Shelby Reisinger and Jeffrey Roelke: of York, Oct. 18, a daughter.

Melissa Leighty and Durango Leber: of York, Oct. 18, a son.

Jenna (Decker) and Evan Lewis: of Seven Valleys, Oct. 20, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/21/births-tuesday-oct-22/4057356002/