Shrewsbury: I-83 lane reopens after crash
All lanes of Interstate 83 in southern York County are open after a crash Monday morning shut one of the southbound lanes.
The crash happened near mile marker 3 around 8:30 a.m., according to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. The lane was reopened around 9:10 a.m., the department stated in a Facebook post.
