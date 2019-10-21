Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

All lanes of Interstate 83 in southern York County are open after a crash Monday morning shut one of the southbound lanes.

The crash happened near mile marker 3 around 8:30 a.m., according to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. The lane was reopened around 9:10 a.m., the department stated in a Facebook post.

More: Police: 2 seriously hurt after DUI driver crashes on I-83 in York Twp.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/21/83-lane-reopens-after-crash/4051470002/