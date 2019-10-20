Buy Photo A sinkhole on Market Street east of Queen Street closed the block to traffic Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A water main broke on the 200 block of East Market Street, leaving a road closure on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The York Water Co. has been notified of the incident and is working to resolve the issue. Residents have been asked to remove their vehicles from the area, according to a news release from York City Police.

"There is still work to be done tomorrow, but they will be temporarily repairing tonight," Philip Given, chief of staff for Mayor Michael Helfrich, said on Sunday.

Given said he expects work tonight to be done around 11 p.m.

It is unclear when the 200 block of East Market Street will be reopened for traffic.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

