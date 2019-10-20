Buy Photo logo crash (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A motorcyclist died overnight in York Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Lower Windsor Township on Saturday.

The York County Coroner's Office confirmed Gage Strausbaugh, 23, of Snyder Corner Road in Lower Windsor Township, died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

The crash reportedly happened at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in the 1900 block of Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township.

According to a news release, Strausbaugh left the road at a "high speed" and struck a building.

He was transported to York Hospital for treatment but died there early Sunday, according to the coroner's office.

There will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said. Lower Windsor Township Police are investigating the crash.

