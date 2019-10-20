LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Macy Leed and Michael Wagner: of York, Oct. 16, a son.

Erika Belt and Kowan McFalls: of Dover, Oct. 16, a daughter.

Jessica (Wenrich) and Daniel Bryant: of York, Oct. 17, a daughter.

Allysa Ilgenfritz and Tyler Markle: of York, Oct. 17, a son.

Jessica (Stanton) and Dru Conner: of Hanover, Oct. 17, a son.

Laura Raffensberger and Anthony Smith: of York, Oct. 17, a son.

Natalie Taylor and Joshua Tyler: of York, Oct. 17, a son.

Erica Schmuck and Zachary Carman: of Red Lion, Oct. 18, a son.

Jessica Brown and Bradley Diehl: of York, Oct. 18, a son.

Rebecca and Ryan Wattenschaidt: of York, Oct. 17, a daughter.

