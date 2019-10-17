This map shows the new proposed route for the Transource Energy powerline. (Photo: Transource)

Transource Energy filed an alternative route plan for a controversial power line project on Thursday that has kindled support from stakeholders who were previously against the project.

The proposed $372 million powerline project would place 16 miles of new transmission lines through several Pennsylvania and Maryland counties, a project that has sparked controversy in some of the communities that would be affected.

The new alternate route that was filed Thursday with utility regulators in Pennsylvania and Maryland would expand the size of the Furnace Run substation, construct 4 miles of new line in that vicinity, rebuild portions of existing lines and utilize some existing structures.

Abby Foster, Transource spokeswoman, said landowners who had property on the original route of the project are "all in support of the alternative route."

The next step Transource would need to take is filing an amendment to the original application with PPL that illustrates this alternative route is the preferred route, Foster said.

"This new route will be the preferred route once the amendment gets filed," Foster added.

This alternative route, known as Reconfigured 9a East Alternative, will be considered along with the originally filed configuration for this segment by both the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission and the Maryland Public Service Commission, according to a news release.

“We appreciate the state agencies, incumbent utilities and landowner input received when developing this alternative,” said Todd Burns, Transource director. “We are pleased to present this alternative to the respective commissions for their consideration.”

