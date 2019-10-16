LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jessica (Evans) and Jesse Lutz: of Red Lion, Oct. 13, a daughter.

Brandy Emenheiser and Joe Blanschan: of West York, Oct. 14, a son.

Sarah (Husson) and Steven Morin: of Dover, Oct. 15, a son.

Rachael Norris and Ryan Sostack: of Red Lion, Oct. 15, a son.

