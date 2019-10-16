Births for Thursday, Oct. 17
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jessica (Evans) and Jesse Lutz: of Red Lion, Oct. 13, a daughter.
Brandy Emenheiser and Joe Blanschan: of West York, Oct. 14, a son.
Sarah (Husson) and Steven Morin: of Dover, Oct. 15, a son.
Rachael Norris and Ryan Sostack: of Red Lion, Oct. 15, a son.
